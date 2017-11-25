Warriors sign Australian coaching stalwart as new general manager

The Warriors have lured one of the most experienced coaches in NRL history to be their general manager of football.

Brian Smith Source: Photosport

Australian Brian Smith will take up the newly-created role, bringing with him a background almost unmatched after close to 30 years as a first-grade coach.

His 601 games as an NRL coach is topped by only Wayne Bennett and Tim Sheens while he boasts close to 700 games in all, including stints in England.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George couldn't overstate the importance of signing Smith, who will join the struggling club next month.

It is hoped Smith's appointment can go some way towards turning around the Warriors' fortunes, with the side last reaching the NRL play-offs in 2011.

They ended this season with nine straight losses.

"The GM will drive all aspects of football operations and leave no stone unturned in ensuring we have our system right and a very strong enforcement of standards and accountability," George said.

"In Brian we're securing a person who has lived and breathed it for more than 600 NRL games at multiple clubs and obviously knows what is required."

George says the new structure will allow head coach Stephen Kearney to focus solely on his core role.

Smith, 63, said he relished tackling the opportunity the role offers.

"The concept of a general manager of football is to give Stephen every opportunity to concentrate on his coaching job," he said.

"I'll be doing all I can to absorb the administrative workload which can be a real burden and distraction for a coach."

Smith's first grade coaching career ran from 1984 to 2012.