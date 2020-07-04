Warriors show their mettle to heap more woes on abysmal Broncos

The Warriors have snapped their losing streak, coming from behind to seal a 26-16 victory over the Brisbane Broncos on the Central Coast.

Coming into the match after back-to-back defeats to both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm, the Warriors rebounded in style to seal their first victory under interim coach Todd Payten.

Falling behind 10-0 after a double to Broncos winger Xavier Coates, the Warriors clawed their way back into the match through Ken Maumalo, the winger going over to see the scoreline reduced to 10-6 at the break.

After the interval though, the Kiwi side showed incredible resolve, with an Agnatius Paasi try levelling the scores, before Chanel Harris-Tavita's conversion gave the Warriors a 12-10 lead.

The Broncos hit back themselves, Herbie Farnworth restoring their lead.

However, with their backs to the wall, the Warriors heaped more misery on the under-fire Broncos, as Wayde Egan levelled scores, before Maumalo's second effectively sealed the victory.

Isaiah Papali'i sealed the win just minutes from fulltime, going over after some clever work from halfback Blake Green.

The win sees the Warriors leapfrog the St George Illawarra Dragons into 12th on the NRL ladder on points differential.