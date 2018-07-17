 

Warriors show sportsmanship with post-game tribute to retiring Bronco Sam Thaiday

The Warriors continued their tradition of paying tribute to a retiring rival after inviting Broncos great Sam Thaiday into their team huddle following the win over Brisbane on Sunday.

James Gavet embraces Sam Thaiday after the match in Brisbane on Sunday.

Source: Supplied

Blake Green, who has captained the club this season in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s absence, said it was important to recognise the impact retiring champions like Thaiday, who announced his retirement last week, had made.

"We think it's important the people that have been a big part of the game and achieved everything, it's important for our group to show some respect for them," Green told Fox Sports.

"I guess it's something that is a part of our culture now, something we want to be remembered for as a playing group, we just told Sam this may be the last time we share a field with you so all the best in the future."

Last month, the Warriors gave retiring Cowboy Johnathan Thurston a similar send-off after winning in Townsville.  

Warriors

