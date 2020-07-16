TODAY |

Warriors, Sharks in tug-of-war over prop who signed document NZ club consider 'legally binding'

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors are finding out just how much of a free spirit Toby Rudolf is with the Sharks forward wanting out of his commitment to come to Mt Smart next season.

Toby Rudolf. Source: Getty

However, the Warriors aren’t backing down, adding another storyline to Sunday's already emotionally-charged match in which Rudolf is set to start for the Sharks.

Sharks teammate Chad Townsend admitted this afternoon the contract dramas had been brought uparound camp.

“I briefly mentioned to Toby about what was going on and he said they were working behind closed doors,” Townsend said.

1 NEWS has learned that although Rudolf didn't sign an official NRL player contract, he did sign another document which the Warriors believe is legally binding.

“As far as I understand, I still don't think it's resolved,” Townsend said.

It’s understood Rudolf agreed to a three-year deal while the NRL was suspended, but he now wants out on the agreement due to a family health issue.

Earlier this month, Sharks coach John Morris fuelled the situation by stating his intention was to hang on to Rudolf.

"It would be a huge loss if he went," he said on Friday.

"I'd hate to lose him, I love him as a person. We supported him through his ACL last year and got him back on the field and finished strongly for Newtown and had a really good pre-season. 

"I had no doubt he would end up in our best 17. The effort that he plays with and the energy that he plays with is unbelievable. I would hate to lose him."

League
Warriors
NRL
