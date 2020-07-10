Warriors seeking answers from referees boss after Titans defeat

The Warriors will seek answers from the NRL's referees boss, following some questionable calls in the 16-12 defeat to the Gold Coast Titans last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After taking an early 12-0 lead at Cbus Super Stadium, the Warriors couldn't hold on to seal back-to-back victories, held scoreless in the second half to fall to defeat.

However, the Warriors were also denied a first-half try to forward Jack Hetherington by the bunker, while referee Chris Butler awarded no penalties in favour of the Kiwi side.

Speaking today, Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan said that while the club aren't blaming the defeat on refereeing inconsistencies, they will be demanding answers from referees boss, Bernard Sutton.

"We'll ask some questions, we need to keep people honest and accountable for what's going on. It doesn't make today any easier," Morgan told Stuff.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"So there are some inconsistencies at the moment and that makes it a little bit harder to swallow. But we just have to ride it out.

"We had a dodgy one last week and a dodgy one this week. But let's be realistic, we don't always get every single call.

"You're going to have some adversity from decisions and the bounce of the ball at different stages. We need to be better as a team at overcoming those."