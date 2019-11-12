Warriors see the funny side of reaction to 'disgusting' alternative playing jersey

It seems the Warriors aren't letting a bit of online bagging affect them, after they released a special yellow and black playing jersey to widespread criticism.

The Wellington jersey was revealed on Monday and will be worn by the Warriors when they return to the capital in June next year.

It's fair to say it hasn't been well received, with it being described by one person online as the "worst jersey in the history of sports".

Breakfast host Hayley Holt called it "disgusting", while Matty McLean said it resembled a picnic blanket.