TODAY |

Warriors see the funny side of reaction to 'disgusting' alternative playing jersey

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

It seems the Warriors aren't letting a bit of online bagging affect them, after they released a special yellow and black playing jersey to widespread criticism.

The Wellington jersey was revealed on Monday and will be worn by the Warriors when they return to the capital in June next year.

It's fair to say it hasn't been well received, with it being described by one person online as the "worst jersey in the history of sports".

Breakfast host Hayley Holt called it "disgusting", while Matty McLean said it resembled a picnic blanket.

The Warriors' Twitter account has dubbed it #bushshirt, and published a number of memes addressing the furore. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The jersey, which is supposed to celebrate the team playing in Wellington, has been blasted by fans as well as Hayley Holt. Source: Breakfast
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
2
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
3
Hayley Holt labels new Warriors jersey 'disgusting', while others call it the 'worst in the history of sport'
4
Warren Gatland confirms he didn't apply for All Blacks job - 'I just think it would look poor'
5
Scott Barrett named Crusaders' new captain for 2020 season
MORE FROM
League
MORE

David Fifita to front NRL integrity unit after Bali arrest

Warriors reveal new jerseys ahead of 2020 season

Broncos' David Fifita released from Indonesian jail

Broncos star still behind bars in Bali despite reported 'peace agreement'