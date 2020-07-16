Warriors scratch Walker brothers from coaching job consideration - report

Another two candidates have reportedly been crossed off the Warriors' list to replace Stephen Kearney as the head coach of the Kiwi NRL club with brother Ben and Shane Walker saying they've been told they're out of the running.

Ben (middle) and Shane Walker (right) in 2015. Source: Getty

New Corp Australia reports the duo said they have been informed by the Warriors they were unsuccessful in getting the role after going through the interview process.

"We haven’t got the job," Ben Walker told News Corp. "It’s very disappointing, we thought we were right in the mix.

"We had a job interview and we put forward our case, but I understand the reason why decisions are made, and we have no angst or anger at all towards the Warriors’ management.

"We had already started to compile a list of players we would target and our plans on how to turn the Warriors around, but unfortunately we won’t get that chance."

The Walkers were considered frontrunners for the role after Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed there had been discussions but Walker said they'll have to continue waiting for their shot at the NRL after sustained success with the Ipswich Jets in the Intrust Super Cup.

"We're still hopeful a chance will come up," Walker said.

"Hopefully, one day, there will be a club board or an owner who have the confidence to back their judgment on us."

The news comes just a day after 1 NEWS revealed former Manly coach Geoff Toovey was told he "didn't meet the criteria" the club has for their head coach.