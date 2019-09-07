Warriors score last gasp try to finish season with victory over Raiders

Full-time: Raiders 20-24 Warriors

80 min: The Warriors have defended the last set with pure heart and shut down any kind of play from the Raiders and win a thriller.

77 min: TRY time to Warriors! Blake Green with a dummy that fooled everyone and scores under the post to give the Warriors the lead with 3 minutes remaining.

71 min: RTS makes a mistake and gives Raiders a good chance on attack and possibly put the game to bed.

69 min: TRY time to the Warriors! Maybe the try of the season! The Warriors Shift from left to right twice on the last tackle with magical razzle dazzle footy before RTS puts the foot down and breaks the Raiders defense. Luke converts the try.

66 min: A contriversal call denys Warriors a try to close the gap. The commentators are also shocked by the decision.

66 min: The bunker are checking for a possible knock on from RTS off a Nikorima bomb for a try to Milne on his Warriors debut.

62 min: RTS tries to spark the Warriors attack with a chip and chase down the right side but the ball bounces away from the Warriors and into touch.

59 min: BOOOM Milne absoulty smashes Hodgson who looked certain to create a break down the left side.

55 min: Oldfield has been injured with a possible shoulder dislocation due to a attempted try saver from RTS. The Warriors skipper nearly saving a try. Crocker misses the kick.

54 min: TRY time Raiders, deep in their own half they spread the ball to the right and winger Oldfield runs away to score a briiliant try.

50 min: The Warriors march up the field and put on a display of offloads only to be be short lived by getting caught with the ball on the last play of the set and handing the ball over.

48 min: In a contest for the ball Raiders Cotric knocks the ball on which sees the Warriors get a scrum on their own 10 meter line.

46 min: A solid effort in defense by the Warriors who held off the Raiders from scoring after getting back to back sets in the Warriors half.

43min: The ex Kiwi 7s player Simonsson breaks the Warriors apart and almost scores but stopped by a excellent try saver by RTS. On the next play Blair gets a one on one strip to get them out of danger.

41 min: The teams are out and the Warriors kick off, first hit up just being completed on the Raiders 20 meter line.

Half-time: The Raiders are leading the Warriors in a close game of footy in the first half. Star player Hodgson giving the home team the lead with a brilliant individual try.

40 min: Josh Hodgson the magician has created a try out of nothing. The siren had sounded when Hodgson dummyed to kick and fooled the whole Warriors defense and runs through for a brilliant try to put the home side in front at the break. Crocker does not converts.

33 min: TRY time to Raiders, it was all to easy for power house Josh Papalii who ran through four Warriors defenders with ease. Tane Milne dropped the ball in the first set from the re-start to gift Canberra field position which they took to their advantage. Crocker converts the try.

32 min: TRY time to Adam Pompey, the Warriors centre shrugs off Aiden Sezer when he ran through a gap provided by a sweet short ball by Adam Blair. Isaac Luke converts the try.

29 min: Warriors prop Paasi has passed his HIA and will return back to the game.

23 min: Raiders back rower splits the Warriors defense and goes a meter from scoring only to be stopped by a brilliant try saver by Maumalo.

20 min: Try time to the Warriors, on the back of another penalty for a illegal strip the Warriors take two hits ahead then shift the ball to the left which sees Warriors Lock Burr run through a hole in Canberra's defense. Isaac Luke makes no mistake with the conversation. Scores are leveled.

18 min: A penalty to the Warriors for a illegal strip sees them deep in Raiders half to attack.

17 min: RTS on the last puts in a brillinat bomb which nearly forces a mistake out of Canberra. Canberra trying to get out of their half from their own ten meter line.

15 min: Warriors prop Paasi goes off for a HIA as he is dazed after a head knock.

14 min: Crocker makes no mistake with this kick.

13 min: Warriors prop Paasi gives away a penalty for a crusher tackle and Raiders quickly point to the sticks to try get additional two points.

9 min: TRY time to Canberra with some brilliance from Elliot Whitehead to bat the ball back in field off a big from Canberra that looked set to go dead. Sebastain Kris scoring. Crocker waves one away from the post.

7 min: With a offside penalty to Canberra they attack deep in the Warriors half, but Raiders prop Lui makes a mistake to let the Warriors off the hook.

6 min: RTS runs it on the last and goes a meter from scoring, after a solid start by the visiting side they give away ball to the opposition through a failed last tackle option.

2 min: Isacc Luke with a brilliant one on one strip could not be turned into points as Blake Asyshford drops the ball with the line calling his name.

5pm: Kick off made by Raiders which is taken by RTS who takes the first charge.

5pm: Both teams are on the field with the home side welcomed by a spine tingling Vikings clap.

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the NRL’s final regular season round match between the Vodafone Warriors and Canberra Raiders.

The Auckland based side is trying to avoid a disappointing end of season while the red-hot Raiders are looking to finish third on the table, entering the finals series starting next week.

Warriors halfback Blake Green will miss out on the final’s series for the first time since 2010.

Warriors:

1. ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (C) 3. ADAM POMPEY 20. TAANE MILNE 4. BLAKE AYSHFORD 5. KEN MAUMALO 6. KODI NIKORIMA 7. BLAKE GREEN 8. AGNATIUS PAASI 9. ISSAC LUKE 10. LEESON AH MAU 11. ADAM BLAIR 12. ISAIAH PAPALI’I 13. JAZZ TEVAGA 14. LACHLAN BURR 16. LIGI SAO 17. ADAM KEIGHRAN 18. JOSH CURRAN

Raiders: