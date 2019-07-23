TODAY |

Warriors rookie Harris-Tavita could start in halves against Parramatta

Tipped as a future star, rookie Chanel Harris-Tavita is hopeful of a contract upgrade, with a potential appearance against Parramatta this weekend set to help his cause.

The 20-year-old was in good spirits training in the halves today as Kodi Nikorima races the clock to recover from an ankle injury.

If he's fit, Harris-Tavita could be set for a third consecutive week as a bench utility.

"I’d never played hooker before until I came on in Brisbane and then Ken got taken off and I’ve never played centre or wing so I’m just playing every position at the moment," Harris Tavita said today.

After the sickening head knock against the Broncos two weeks ago, winger Ken Maumalo has been named to start at Parramatta's new Bankwest Stadium.

The Warriors are ninth on the table following the win over the Sharks, a point behind eighth-placed Newcastle while the Eels are sixth, level with Penrith.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Gerard Beale, Peta Hiku, Blake Ayshford, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Agnatius Paasi, Issac Luke, Leeson Ah Mau, Adam Blair, Isaiah Papali’i, Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: Lachlan Burr, Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Adam Pompey, Adam Keighran, Ligi Sao, Chris Satae

The 20-year-old was in good spirits training in the halves today. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
