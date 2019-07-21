TODAY |

Warriors rookie given haka by family after NRL debut against Sharks

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Warriors rookie Adam Pompey's debut was made even more special, treated to a haka by his friends and family at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

With both first-choice wingers Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a ruled out with injury, 21-year old Pompey was thrust into the Warriors' starting side to face the Cronulla Sharks in Wellington on Friday night.

The Warriors would go on to seal a nervy 19-18 win, thanks to a last-ditch field goal from Blake Green, moving to ninth on the NRL ladder, one point outside the top eight.

After the match, Pompey was treated to a rousing haka from his gathered supporters, making his first taste of the NRL that much more special.

Pompey could be in for another taste of first-grade next week, with Ken Maumalo unlikely to recover in time from a concussion, with the Warriors facing the Eels in Parramatta.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adam Pompey's family turned out to support his first-grade debut on Friday. Source: Warriors
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dane Coles is tackled against Argentina
All Blacks deny Argentina famous victory in Buenos Aires to win Rugby Championship opener
2
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
3
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
4
The All Blacks' lock had pace to burn in a runaway effort in Buenos Aires.
Brodie Retallick shows searing speed in classic intercept try against Argentina
5
The first-five's defensive wonder proved vital in his side's 20-16 win.
Beauden Barrett heroically saves certain try as All Blacks scrape win over Argentina
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Blake Green kicks a field goal against the Sharks

Warriors hero Blake Green relieved after narrow win over Sharks
00:15
Sharks centre Bronson Xerri set up a try in their 19-18 loss to the Warriors by palming the ball to Chad Townsend.

Try or no try? Sharks score sensational, controversial hot potato try
Andrew Fifita runs against the Warriors

'You've got to think with your head' - Sharks coach slams Andrew Fifita for sin binning against Warriors
00:15
The former Warrior had a chance to take it to golden point in the dying seconds but his field goal was wide.

Warriors win one-point thriller over Sharks after Blake Green's first career field goal