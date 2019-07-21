Warriors rookie given haka by family after NRL debut against Sharks

Warriors rookie Adam Pompey's debut was made even more special, treated to a haka by his friends and family at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

With both first-choice wingers Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a ruled out with injury, 21-year old Pompey was thrust into the Warriors' starting side to face the Cronulla Sharks in Wellington on Friday night.

The Warriors would go on to seal a nervy 19-18 win, thanks to a last-ditch field goal from Blake Green, moving to ninth on the NRL ladder, one point outside the top eight.

After the match, Pompey was treated to a rousing haka from his gathered supporters, making his first taste of the NRL that much more special.