Warriors' Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to sign with NZ Rugby with hope of joining All Blacks for World Cup — report

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will sign with New Zealand Rugby with the aim of representing the All Blacks at the 2023 World Cup after months of secret negotiations, according to an Australian report.

The superstar fullback will play this season in the NRL before transitioning to the 15-man code, the Daily Telegraph is reporting.

According to the report, the 27-year-old was granted permission by the Warriors to speak only with rugby union, despite his existing contract with the Warriors not running out until the end of 2022.

