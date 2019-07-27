Warriors robbed by officials again in two-point loss to Eels

The Warriors have missed the chance to move into the NRL's top eight, falling to a controversial 24-22 defeat to the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

Returning winger Ken Maumalo opened the scoring for the Warriors, a classic overlap sending him over for his 13th try of the season, temporarily going equal with Eels opposite Maika Sivo.

Parramatta wouldn't take long to hit back though, Kiwis centre Brad Takairangi scoring after an incredible upfield burst by Sivo for one of the tries of the season, confirmed with the help of the bunker. Winger Ethan Parry put the home side ahead three minutes later, this time the Eels exploiting an overlap in defence.

Issac Luke would level the scores though, a run from dummy half catching the Eels out, with the bunker again confirming the try. The Warriors would strike once more before the break, another overlap - this time on the right - putting Gerard Beale in to score, the Warriors taking an 18-12 advantage into halftime.

After the break though, it was the Eels that seized the initiative from the Warriors, Sivo again becoming 2019's most prolific try scorer, leveliing the contest at 18-all.

A penalty to Mitchell Moses put the Eels back into the lead, before a try of the season contender from Clint Gutherson saw the hosts ahead 24-18 just before the hour mark.

Maumalo's second of the match saw the Warriors stay in touching distance of the Eels, however a missed conversion attempt from Chanel Harris-Tavita kept the hosts two points off even terms.

The Warriors had a chance to take the win, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck appearing to have put Beale away for a final try, only for the on field referees to rule a forward pass. Replays proving otherwise.