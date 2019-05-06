TODAY |

Warriors' rivals kicking for touch to negate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's impact

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors
NRL

Warriors halfback Blake Green says the Newcastle Knights are the latest NRL team to implement "rugby union" kicking tactics to reduce Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's counter attacking runs.

The Knights handed the Warriors their fourth straight NRL loss, beating the New Zealand club at home at Mount Smart Stadium last night 36-18.

Green said the Knights executed their plan to take skipper Tuivasa-Sheck out of the match.

"They obviously played a bit of rugby union with us as well, they enjoyed kicking the ball out," said Green.

"That was their plan, they didn't want to get in a set for set battle with us. They did a really good job of executing their plan.

"We didn't do them any favours, they were getting down into our 30 before they were sort of kicking the ball into touch."

Green says the Knights aren't the only team kicking the ball into touch to defuse their counter attack.

"Cowboys did the same thing to us and got the result and the Knights did tonight," Green said.

"Something we have to look at (kicking tactics), they (Knights) were just too physical for us. We didn't match their physicality in the game.

"I reckon if we were better in that area of the game you can't really grubber the ball out from halfway, they just rolled down the field too easy."

The Warriors currently sit in 12th position on the NRL ladder and take on the Dragons this Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Blake Green said the Knights were the latest team to aim for the sidelines to reduce RTS's counter attacking runs. Source: warriors.kiwi
    More From
    League
    Warriors
    NRL
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:33
    Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
    Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
    2
    The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
    Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
    3
    Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
    Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
    4
    An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
    Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
    5
    The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
    'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    Patrick Herbert. Vodafone Warriors v Newcastle Knights. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 5 May 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

    Knights overpower Warriors at Mount Smart after strong second half surge
    00:15
    Reimis Smith, son of former Kiwi Tyran, scored a memorable try off a kick but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs went down to the gritty Sea Eagles.

    Manly gets last laugh for Hasler despite ex-Junior Kiwi scoring stunning try for the Bulldogs
    00:15
    Latrell Mitchell’s jaw-dropping talent was on show as he turned provider for Luke Keary in the Roosters’ big win over the Tigers.

    Freakish Latrell Mitchell produces try assist you have to see to believe
    00:15
    The Raiders pummelled the Panthers 30-12 in Wagga Wagga.

    NRL injury carnage as Canberra Raiders pummel Penrith Panthers