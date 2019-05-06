Warriors' rivals kicking for touch to negate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's impact

Warriors halfback Blake Green says the Newcastle Knights are the latest NRL team to implement "rugby union" kicking tactics to reduce Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's counter attacking runs.

The Knights handed the Warriors their fourth straight NRL loss, beating the New Zealand club at home at Mount Smart Stadium last night 36-18.

Green said the Knights executed their plan to take skipper Tuivasa-Sheck out of the match.

"They obviously played a bit of rugby union with us as well, they enjoyed kicking the ball out," said Green.

"That was their plan, they didn't want to get in a set for set battle with us. They did a really good job of executing their plan.

"We didn't do them any favours, they were getting down into our 30 before they were sort of kicking the ball into touch."

Green says the Knights aren't the only team kicking the ball into touch to defuse their counter attack.

"Cowboys did the same thing to us and got the result and the Knights did tonight," Green said.

"Something we have to look at (kicking tactics), they (Knights) were just too physical for us. We didn't match their physicality in the game.

"I reckon if we were better in that area of the game you can't really grubber the ball out from halfway, they just rolled down the field too easy."