Warriors reveal spruced up training facilities ahead of new season

1 NEWS

It's a new year, new look and new motto for the Warriors, who are training in a spruced up training centre for the new NRL season.

Seeking a more energetic atmosphere, the club have gone for light grey, replacing the black that once covered the team's dressing room, as well as the entire gym.

CEO Cameron George and owner Mark Robinson travelled to the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, whose training facilities feature plenty of natural light and they've brought the idea back home to the Mt Smart club.

"We've really renovated the gym and painted it all, made it all fresh with similar colours," George told 1 NEWS.

"It's a lot brighter. A couple of things we learned on our trip over to the States recently, Mark and I, was the importance of the lighting."

The offices, locker rooms and the Warriors' meeting room all given a makeover too.

"We've changed the whole outlook of our gym, our facilities. our programing as well," captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Someone downstairs always says if you keep doing the same, you're going to get the same result."

The Warriors are scheduled to begin their 2020 season tomorrow against the Knights in Newcastle.

