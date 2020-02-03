Warriors reportedly set to sign Tongan enforcer Ben Murdoch-Masila

The Warriors are reportedly set to sign Tongan enforcer, Ben Murdoch-Masila on a two-year deal, from 2021.

Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old has agreed to join the NRL club but will play out the rest of the Super League season with Warrington, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Murdoch-Masila hit the headlines recently after he welcomed former South Sydney Rabbitohs star, George Burgess back to the Super League after seven years in the NRL with a brutal carry that left the Englishman - playing for Wigan - flattened on his back, before Murdoch-Masila powered his way to the try-line.

Murdoch-Masila has NRL experience, having made his debut as a 19-year-old for the Wests Tigers in a finals match against the Sydney Roosters, where he would make 52 appearances, before a brief stint with the Penrith Panthers.

Fitness and a lack of work ethnic plagued the once highly thought of youngster, but he found a new lease on life in England, where he became a fan favourite with Salford and Warrington.