Warriors replace Stacey Jones, Tony Iro as assistant coaches for 2021 - report

The Warriors have reportedly decided to axe Kiwi rugby league greats Stacey Jones and Tony Iro as assistant coaches for next season.

Fairfax reports incoming coach Nathan Brown will bring in Craig Hodges as one of his assistants for next year while also retaining Justin Morgan, making the management an all-Australian lineup.

Iro has been part of the Warriors’ coaching team since 2005 and even led the team as a caretaker coach for two games when Brian McClennan was sacked near the end of the 2012 season.

Jones, on the other hand, rejoined the club in 2013 after hanging up the boots in 2009. The ‘Little General’ started off as the junior recruitment and pathways coach, but slowly made his way up to the NRL team after spending time with both the under-20s and NSW Cup squads.

Fairfax reports while the duo will step down from their current roles in 2021, the Warriors are looking to retain them in different roles.

The moves come after the Warriors secured the talents of great Phil Gould as a consultant earlier this year with his focus being on building better development pathways with the club around New Zealand and Pacific players.