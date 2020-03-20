TODAY |

Warriors to remain in Australia, keep playing in NRL - 'The game needs us'

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors will remain in Australia and play out the current NRL season, the club have confirmed today.

The Kiwi side have committed to remaining across the Tasman and playing in the NRL. Source: 1 NEWS

Since their round one opening loss to the Newcastle Knights, the Warriors have been based in a makeshift camp in Kingscliff, NSW, assessing how their season can continue.

However, the Government's decision to first restrict travel into New Zealand, before yesterday's announcement of border closure, has seen the Kiwi side make their decision.

Speaking today, CEO Cameron George confirmed that the side are content to remain in Australia for the foreseeable future.

"The entire squad is locked in and ready to go," George says.

"They understand the issues that different individuals got on the table. But they're sticking together ... [The NRL] have called on us and we've stepped up to the task.

"The game needs us... the game is really struggling at the moment."

"Really proud of Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck] and Stephen [Kearney] and the boys for being leaders."

"Our players and staff have been so courageous the way they have stood up in the face of such huge adversity."

"Despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis and being away from their families, they're making enormous sacrifices for the fans and the game.

"We're just so proud of the way they're representing our club. It couldn't be any tougher for them but they're not letting it show by giving their undertaking to stay in Australia and do their best to represent the Vodafone Warriors and keep the competition going."

The Warriors will take on the Canberra Raiders on the Gold Coast tomorrow. 

