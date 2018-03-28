Warriors recall experienced trio for Dragons clash

The Warriors have been able to inject a tonne of experience back into their starting forward pack for Saturday's crucial match against the Dragons.
After last week's embarrassing 36-12 loss to the Titans, Stephen Kearney has been able to recall Tohu Harris, Adam Blair and Issac Luke for this weekend's game in Wollongong.
Harris had missed the previous four matches due to a knee injury while Luke was also sidelined in the Gold Coast with a calf issue.
Blair returns to the squad after serving a suspension.
As a result, Simon Mannering and Joseph Vuna are demoted to the bench along with Jazz Tevaga.
Kearney has decided not to tinker much further with the team, with an unchanged backline named for the contest.
The teams last met in Round 7 earlier this year at Mt Smart Stadium in completely different circumstances.
The Warriors prevailed 20-12 in the then-top of the table clash, but both sides enter the round 21 contest struggling for form having each won only one of their last four games.
The Warriors are in a more dire situation than the fourth placed Dragons though, trying desperately to keep their top eight spot safe with a two-win buffer over the West Tigers with five rounds to go.
Saturday's game kicks off at 5:00pm NZT.
Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Gerard Beale, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali'i, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.
Interchange (from): Jazz Tevaga, Simon Mannering, Leivaha Pulu, Bunty Afoa, Peta Hiku, Mason Lino, Sam Lisone, Joe Vuna.