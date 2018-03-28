Warriors recall experienced trio for Dragons clash

 

The Warriors have been able to inject a tonne of experience back into their starting forward pack for Saturday's crucial match against the Dragons.

After last week's embarrassing 36-12 loss to the Titans, Stephen Kearney has been able to recall Tohu Harris, Adam Blair and Issac Luke for this weekend's game in Wollongong.

Harris had missed the previous four matches due to a knee injury while Luke was also sidelined in the Gold Coast with a calf issue.

Blair returns to the squad after serving a suspension.

As a result, Simon Mannering and Joseph Vuna are demoted to the bench along with Jazz Tevaga.

Kearney has decided not to tinker much further with the team, with an unchanged backline named for the contest.

The teams last met in Round 7 earlier this year at Mt Smart Stadium in completely different circumstances.

The Warriors prevailed 20-12 in the then-top of the table clash, but both sides enter the round 21 contest struggling for form having each won only one of their last four games.

The Warriors are in a more dire situation than the fourth placed Dragons though, trying desperately to keep their top eight spot safe with a two-win buffer over the West Tigers with five rounds to go.

Saturday's game kicks off at 5:00pm NZT.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Gerard Beale, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali'i, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.

Interchange (from): Jazz Tevaga, Simon Mannering, Leivaha Pulu, Bunty Afoa, Peta Hiku, Mason Lino, Sam Lisone, Joe Vuna.

Source: 1 NEWS
Mate Ma'a Tonga players desperate for clash with Kangaroos - 'We want to test ourselves'

AAP
Canberra Raiders' Siliva Havili thinks a rugby league Test between Tonga and Australia would transcend sport.

Havili has played nine matches for Tonga, including starting at hooker in the Pacific Test victory over Samoa in June in front of a packed crowd at Campbelltown Stadium.

It seems there's no one in the rugby league community against the idea of Tonga playing Australia this year, but nothing has been scheduled.

Venues across Australia are being explored and Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has even flagged having the game in New Zealand in October as a possibility.

Tonga have started posing a significant threat on the international rugby league scene, particularly since stars Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo have pledged to play for them at every opportunity.

Despite the country only having a population of about 100,000, Tonga has risen through the ranks to the stage where they would give the Kangaroos a genuine challenge.

"It's big for us in the Tongan team, but not only that, it's big for the nation, our little nation and it's big for the game of rugby league," Havili said.

"We want to test ourselves against the world champions and we're hopeful we get that test ... but it will be really big for us and the game itself."

Havili's Raiders teammate Michael Oldfield also knows what putting Tonga at the front of the international game would do for the country.

The versatile Oldfield is determined to add to his two Tests for Tonga.

"One of the big things about those boys (Fifita and Taumalolo) knocking back tier one nations was to put Tonga on the map," Oldfield said earlier this month.

"To play Australia, the best team in the world, will do that and hopefully set a precedent for those second tier nations going forward.

"With Tonga we're blessed with an abundance of talent out there and I'm just happy to be in that pool ... if I could hopefully snag a spot in the future I'd love it."

Tongan interchange Siliva Havili during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match - New Zealand Kiwis v Tonga played at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 11 November 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
Source: Photosport
04:15
It’s not quite Undercover Boss but Iain Lees-Galloway gave it a shot.

Watch: The Government minister who went undercover for a day to wipe walls and clean ablution blocks

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

West Tigers desperately clinging to NRL playoff hopes after Warriors' Gold Coast capitulation

AAP
Bad news Wests Tigers fans: with your season on the line and it all to play for your team is expected to win again.

And this time against Newcastle, another team from outside the top eight.

Because in what can only be described as one of the NRL's most unusual campaigns, the Tigers' struggles as favourites have been laid bare with just five rounds to go.

With 20 rounds gone the Tigers have now won more games against top-four sides than those sitting below them in the bottom half of the table.

As part of a competition-best five-from-six record against the NRL's best four sides, the Tigers have beaten Melbourne twice and each of the Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and South Sydney.

In contrast their record sits at four-from-nine against the teams destined to miss the finals, having now dropped matches to wooden-spoon contenders Parramatta and Canterbury.

"I don't know (how to explain it)," Tigers winger Corey Thompson told reporters.

"We seem to go so well against the top four.

"I don't think it's our mentality. We prepare as if we are playing a top team each week and I I don't think it's our preparation.

"I can't put it down to one thing. That's something we really need to work on when we come up against teams below us on the ladder.
"From here on now we just have to win these games."

According to figures from the TAB, Ivan Cleary's Tigers have won just two of seven games when they've started as favourites this year.

As underdogs their record improves to a far more competitive six-from-eleven.

Which in turn makes the charge at the finals the most difficult to predict, given it's likely they'll have to win four of their last five to qualify for the top eight.

They have the Dragons and Rabbitohs again in two of the final three weeks but must first beat the Knights and Canberra before they host Manly in the penultimate round.

All the while they'll need to rely on the Warriors, who are four points ahead of them, to win two less game than them.

The Tigers sat in the NRL's top four after seven rounds.

"Personally I think as a group we will (count it as a lost season if we miss the finals)," Thompson said.

"We started off the year so well as a playing group.

"Especially some games we should have won we were in front of late in the games and we let it slip and lost.

"Looking back from last year you can say it's positive but as a playing group we set our goal to make the finals and we have a great team and we could've been in the finals."

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Source: Getty
