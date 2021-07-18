Warriors ravaged by injury in loss to Panthers

A brave Warriors side have been ground down by Penrith in a 30-16 NRL defeat after four separate first-half injuries left them without a fit man on the bench.

The Panthers scored in the first minute but were slow to exploit the incredible sequence of injuries, conceding two close-range tries to trail 10-6 before eventually running away with victory at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

The win kept them equal on premiership points with first-placed Melbourne while the Warriors (5-12) are now two wins outside the top eight.

The Warriors first lost go-to forward Tohu Harris (knee) in his return from a shoulder injury, before five-eighth and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (concussion) copped an accidental knock making a tackle.

They soldiered on with tries off short balls to Wayde Egan and Rocco Berry, before they too left the field with shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively.

Medical staff attend to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck after the Warriors star suffered a nasty concussion. Source: Photosport

Egan was clearly troubled but the only one of the quartet not ruled out for the game, so was the sole figure on the bench to start the second half as prop Matt Lodge stomached the prospect of playing the full 80 minutes without a substitution.

In his second game for the Warriors since a mid-season switch from Brisbane, Lodge finished with eight offloads, 20 runs and 130 metres.

Forwards partner Addin Fonua-Blake was also stoic with 25 runs, 205 run metres and 29 tackles.

Before all the carnage Viliame Kikau opened the scoring, charging down a Chad Townsend kick in the first minute before notching a first-half double when he barged over to regain the lead after Brian To'o had also scored.

The Warriors had the better of the early stages of the second half despite but couldn't find points despite some uncharacteristic Penrith errors.

Their defence remained solid but the tired legs slowly showed, Charlie Staines crossing after they had twice threatened to score long-range tries.

Halfback Tyrone May stretched the Warriors again, going right to the dominant Isaah Yeo who set up Liam Martin to create a 16-point buffer with 15 minutes to play.