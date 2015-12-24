TODAY |

Warriors quiet on link with Broncos' Matt Lodge

AAP
The revolving door at the Warriors has been spinning this week but the NRL club is tight-lipped about reports it has thrown big money at Brisbane prop Matt Lodge.

Hooker Karl Lawton added two years to his Warriors contract on Wednesday, a day after the signing of rising Sydney Roosters second-rower Josh Curran for the same period, until the end of 2021.

Five-season centre Solomone Kata was released to join Melbourne on Monday.

A more seismic move is the potential signing of Broncos powerhouse Lodge, who the Warriors have reportedly offered a hefty sum to cross the Tasman next season.

Lodge, 24, is said to be considering multiple offers, including staying in Brisbane, although Auckland may have some appeal as his partner's father is Warriors recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan.

Coach Stephen Kearney wouldn't be drawn on the club's willingness to secure Lodge.

"We're always in the position where we want to improve our list where we think we can," he told Radio Sport.

"With regards to that player, I'm not in a position to make any comment."

Lawton's extension probably marks the death knell for Kiwis veteran hooker Isaac Luke, who has been dropped for Sunday's home game against Penrith.

Luke had the conditions of his one-season deal improved earlier this season but has struggled to find his best form and is now unlikely to be retained next year.

Kearney said he liked the signing of 20-year-old Curran, who made his NRL debut off the bench when the Roosters played the Storm in round six and is rated one of the best junior forwards in NSW.

Matthew Lodge of the Tigers is tackled during the round 11 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the North Queensland Cowboys at Campbelltown Sports Stadium. Source: Getty
