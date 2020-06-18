Warriors putting plenty of focus on defence for Bunnies game, Stacey Jones says

While the Warriors were able to pile on the points last week in their big win over the Cowboys, assistant coach Stacey Jones said the team were by no means taking it easy at training this week.

The Warriors took down the Cowboys 37-26 last week for their second win in five games so far this season but Jones told media while the team were pleased with the 37 points put on the board, it was the Cowboys' 26 that really concerns them.

"It certainly was good to score some points considering we hadn't scored any points the previous week," Jones said, acknowledging their 26-0 drubbing from the Panthers in round four.

"It was pleasing that we got a few points on the board but we were disappointed we leaked a few too many."

It means the team has been focusing heavily on their defence this week as they prepare to take on the Rabbitohs - a team equal with them on points on the NRL ladder but ahead due to a much better for-and-against.

With attacking talents such as Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Dane Gagai and Damien Cook, Jones said defence will be vital on Friday.

"Yesterday's training was a big focus on our defence - they've got a very dangerous hooker in Cook and what he creates around the ruck so we've been focusing a lot on making sure we're strong in the middle.

"If we can't contain their big men it allows players like Cook to create havoc and I thought that's where we came a bit unstuck last week.

"We've got to focus on that ruck area."