 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Warriors put to the sword in big loss to Titans on the Gold Coast

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

Relive the NRL clash between the Titans and Warriors from the Gold Coast.

The Warriors made a good start on the Gold Coast with this try to Shaun Johnson definitely the highlight. Source: SKY

Titans 36 - 12 Warriors

80 mins: That's fulltime, what an awful second half from the Warriors. With so much to play for, they were dreadful and barely fired a shot. The result hurts their points differential and leaves them in eighth, two wins above the Tigers in ninth. 

78 mins: Titans have knocked on. 

71 mins: The Titans are in again! This is getting ugly. A block play and the Warriors' right edge was at sixes and sevens and Sami scored again.

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust. Source: SKY

67 mins: Gordon converts. 

66 mins: The Titans are in again! A couple of offloads and Sami found himself in the back field before, in basketball terms, absolutely breaking the ankles of RTS. Wow!

63 mins: Taylor finds touch to end another solid set from the Titans. 

59 mins: Gordon converts. All to do for the Warriors now. 

57 mins: Brimson is in! He burst onto a short ball from Rein and juggled it as he went past RTS but he got there. Nice play from the Titans, the half pushing up in support of the dummy half, who went straight at the retreating Warriors defence. 

55 mins: Brimson puts a pass down under pressure from Johnson. Green had tried for a 40/20 off the previous set but Don read it well and took it on the full. 

52 mins: Brimson has come up with a couple of great tackles to deny the Warriors but the Titans have given the ball back. Tevaga has lost it now. 

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match. Source: Getty

50 mins: Beale earns the Warriors a repeat set with a grubber kick. The pass to Fus looked a decent option there but at least it's a repeat set.

49 mins: A bit of respite for the Warriors with Taylor putting a pass down. 

48 mins: Gordon converts again. 

46 mins: The Warriors have got possession back with a short drop out. Intercept and the Titans are in again! It's Lee again, he does brilliantly to take a pass from Tevaga before running away. What a five or six minutes from the Titans centre, he set a try up and then scores one himself.

45 mins: The Titans make a break again and Taylor follows that up by securing his team a repeat set. Wallace busted through a tackle.

44 mins: Gordon converts to give the Titans the lead. 

42 mins: The Titans are in through Don. Lee put a move on Kata, who missed poorly, before drawing RTS and finding Don. It certainly wasn't the best moment from Kata, who has defended strongly in recent times. 

41 mins: We're back for the second half. 

39 mins: A forward pass ruling costs the Warriors a likely try to Maumalo. The winger was on the end of of a circus move from the left edge. The Titans see it out to halftime. A pretty entertaining clash, we'll be back in 10 minutes. 

35 mins: Lee makes an error as the Titans fail to take advantage of that opportunity. 

34 mins: Lawton is penalised for passing off the ground. 

31 mins: Lawton powers over to score! The former Titan shot out of dummy half and couldn't be stopped by his old side. Johnson converts

30 mins: The Warriors get a penalty wit Pulu's first run after coming off the bench.

27 mins: Fus has dropped it off a scrum and the Warriors concede a penalty. The Titans will take the two again, or attempt to at least. In fairness to Fus, the pass was well out in front and not good enough. This time, Gordon kicks it. 

22 mins: Titans winger Sami makes a break off a Johnson kick. Off the back of that the Titans march 100m down the field before winning a penalty. It was Beale who missed that tackle. The Titans will take the two...but Gordon has missed it! Wow, the Warriors will have a 20m drop-out. Johnson smashes the kick 80m on the bounce and the Titans will have tackle one inside their 20m. 

18 mins: Fus climbed high in trademark fashion but Vuna couldn't control the loose ball on the ground. 

17 mins: The teams trade sets that both end with kicks into touch. Its 23 degrees over on the GC so the halves putting a premium on some rest for their forwards clearly. 

14 mins: Don claims the catch in the in-goal and puts the Titans on the front foot but they make a mistake later in the set. Johnson's kick was probably not where he would have liked it. 

13 mins: A tackle on Gavet, who has stayed down, has been put on report so the Warriors will get the penalty. It was a crusher tackle-type motion though it didn't look to be deliberate. 

11 mins: Johnson has scored! He was at second receiver off Green and once off the right, again off the right and he was in under the sticks. As easy as you like from the magic man. He converts his own try and we're all tied up.

8 mins: The Titans with a fumble to gift the Warriors possession and territory. 

6 mins: Konnie is in! They're checking obstruction, Vuna was taken out though it was a fair way away from the ball. They're going to give it. Minimal contact is how the video ref described it. It wasn't. Regardless, we go on. Gordon converts. 

5 mins: The Warriors have conceded two penalties on their own line. Titans tap and go...

2 mins: The Warriors make an early error. Green threw a forward pass to Gavet, who clearly thought he was a decoy. Apparently it was ruled a forward pass anyway. 

1 mins: The Titans kick off and we're away. Paasi turns Arrow into a bit of a speedhump with his first carry.

Preview: Another chapter of what has been an unusual Warriors season in many respects will be written on the Gold Coast, which has been a home away from home in recent seasons.

Bucking the historical trend, the Warriors have been much better away from the confines of Mt Smart, where they suffered their fourth loss this weekend last weekend against the Storm.

The Warriors have always enjoyed playing is the Gold Coast, where they enjoy the parochial support of the ex-pats. The club have an imposing record against the Titans, winning 14 of the last 15 matches between the clubs and they’re unbeaten on the Gold Coast since 2010.

The low-scoring defeat against the reigning premiers last weekend shouldn’t have dented the confidence too much however, with the eighth-placed Warriors to face the 12th placed Titans on a beautiful sunny day in south-east Queensland.

The Warriors have made four changes with Issac Luke being ruled while Blake Green returns with Karl Lawton and Leivaha Pulu named on the bench.

Titans: Michael Gordon, Anthony Don, Konrad Hurrell, Brenko Lee, Phillip Sami, AJ Brimson, Ash Taylor, Jarrod Wallace, Nathan Peats, Ryan James, Kevin Proctor, Keegan Hipgrave, Jai Arrow Interchange: Mitch Rein, Moeaki Fotuaika, Jack Stockwell, Will Matthews

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), David Fusitu’a, Gerard Beale, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Jazz Tevaga, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali’i, Joseph Vuna, Simon Mannering Interchange: Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa, Karl Lawton, Leivaha Pulu

Topics
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Dillian Whyte punches Joseph Parker during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
2

Watch: Joe Parker unleashes incredible final round onslaught to knock Dillian Whyte to the canvas
3

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'
4

Warriors put to the sword in big loss to Titans on the Gold Coast

5

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
MORE FROM
League
MORE
NRL Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys v Vodafone Warriors, 1300Smiles Stadium, Townsville, Australia. Saturday 20 August 2016. Cowboys Johnathan Thurston kicks for goal. © Copyright Photo: Zak Simmonds / www.Photosport.nz

Cowboys coach praises Johnathan Thurston's return to form despite constant criticism in rough 2018
00:15
Tom Trbojevic is going to see this one in his nightmares for a while.

Watch: Manly star coughs up ball metres from tryline to hand Panthers game-winner on a silver platter
00:15
Matulino's Wests Tigers earned a 16-4 win over Canterbury last night.

West Tigers hopeful of Warriors loss to keep slim playoff hopes alive
Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors aiming to use two-week Australia trip as springboard for playoffs

Watch: Kiwis prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona rampages over tryline as Storm thrash Raiders

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Melbourne have shown their rise to the top of the NRL ladder was no fluke, crushing Canberra in a seven-try NRL romp at AAMI Park.

Leading into last night's match, Storm coach Craig Bellamy admitted he was surprised by their lofty position and unsure if they deserved it, but the Storm looked right at home as competition leaders with a 44-10 win over the Raiders.

Their eighth-straight victory sets up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash with Souths in Sydney next Friday night.

Canberra could rightly blame some poor refereeing for their last-round loss to Cronulla but there were no excuses this time or answers to the Storm's rampant attack.

Melbourne scored their first try in the sixth minute through second-rower Felise Kaufusi and from that point never looked like losing.

The home side took advantage of some flimsy Raiders defence and poor ball control, as well as a lop-sided penalty count, to race to a 24-4 halftime lead.

Canberra's only try came when Josh Hodgson sent veteran Sia Soliola barrelling across the line.

Billy Slater and Cameron Munster caused Canberra plenty of headaches, with Munster wrong-footing Raiders defenders to score the Storm's second try of the night.

Rookie backrower Joe Stimson, who started ahead of Ryan Hoffman in a late switch, also got through a mountain of work in defence.

Winger Josh Addo-Carr pounced on a loose ball to start the second half with the Storm's fifth try before Canberra centre Joey Leilua did likewise down the other end.

But the Storm scoreboard continued to tick over and Canberra was left to play out the match down a man after Jordan Rapana was sin-binned for a professional foul.

The Melbourne forward was on the scoresheet in his side's 44-10 win. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:30
If you think you've got what it takes to strut your stuff at the world's most famous cabaret now's your chance.

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'

Police confirm young woman killed in bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

Rabbitohs come from behind to break Eels' hearts in NRL thriller

AAP
Topics
League

South Sydney have staged a dramatic second-half comeback to run over the top of Parramatta 26-20 and keep their NRL minor premiership hopes alive.

The Eels looked home and hosed at 20-6 up midway through the second half but were run down thanks to three Rabbitohs tries in nine minutes in front of 15,542 at ANZ Stadium.

After having their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Wests Tigers and losing the competition lead last week, the Rabbitohs bounced back with an unconvincing yet valuable win.

A Mitchell Moses penalty gave the Eels a 20-6 lead and a three-try buffer with 25 minutes on the clock however the Rabbitohs came home with a wet sail.

After Cody Walker and Angus Crichton were denied by the video referee, they finally cracked the Parramatta defence when Campbell Graham caught them short on the right wing to make it 20-10.

And when Robert Jennings crossed in the left corner and Adam Reynolds booted it from the sideline, the margin was suddenly just four.

Corey Norman became the second player sin-binned for the match and Dane Gagai made them pay the following set as he charged over for the go-ahead try.

Graham's second four-pointer in the 79th minute put the icing on the cake.

The result leaves the Eels stranded alone on 10 points at the bottom of the table after fellow cellar-dwellers North Queensland and Canterbury both scored upset wins on Friday night.

Parramatta copped an early blow when hooker Kaysa Pritchard was forced off with a shoulder injury in just the sixth minute, with rookie Reed Mahoney forced to take on primary dummy-half duties in his fourth first-grade game.

After Hymel Hunt was sin-binned, Parramatta crossed twice through Clint Gutherson and Jarryd Hayne, who turned back the clock with a powerful run after drifting in-field off his wing.

And when Michael Jennings shook off a meek attempted tackle by Hunt, Parramatta had three tries in 11 minutes and an 18-6 lead at halftime before they wilted in the second half.

South Sydney clawed their way to a 26-20 victory over Parramatta last night. Source: SKY
Topics
League