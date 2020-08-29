Warriors put on second-half scoring frenzy to decimate Knights

The Warriors have used their "home-town advantage" to thump Newcastle 36-6 and edge closer to an unlikely place in the NRL top eight.

Jamayne Taunoa-brown in possession. Vodafone Warriors v Newcastle Knights. NRL Rugby League, Scully Park, Tamworth, NSW, Australia, Saturday 29th August 2020 Source: Photosport

The Warriors returned to Scully Park in Tamworth, the northwest NSW regional city town that adopted the team when they first arrived back in Australia to restart the NRL competition.

With a sign at the ground saying "Welcome home Tamworth Warriors", the NRL nomads, who wear the town's post code on their jerseys, embraced the love of 2000 local fans in their Saturday afternoon clash.

Running in five tries to one, the lopsided result ended a three-game winning streak for the Knights.

Warriors winger Adam Pompey scored a try in each half, with centre Peta Hika managing a backhand flick pass on both occasions to set up the four-pointer.

Pompey opened the scoring in sixth minute before the Warriors got out to an 8-0 lead Chanel Harris-Tavita booted a penalty after a high tackle by Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

Newcastle closed the margin to 6-8 by halftime when centre Gehamat Shibasaki won the leap for a Mitchell Pearce bomb but there was little else to celebrate for the injury-hit Knights.

They were out-enthused by the Warriors in defence while the winners' completion rate was at 87 per cent.

Skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck left Pearce clutching at thin air when he stepped around him in the 50th minute, before adding a second try in the 73rd minute.

They capped the win as the clock wound down with Jazz Tevaga crossing for their fifth and final try.