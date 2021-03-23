TODAY |

Warriors props help older woman change tyre in pouring rain in generous act of kindness

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors props Addin Fonua-Blake and Ben Murdoch-Masila have received praise for their generous act of kindess on the way to training this morning.

Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake Source: Photosport

The two new recruits were spotted roadside at Tuggerah, on the NSW Central Coast, replacing the flat tyre of an older woman's vehicle during a torrential downpour.

Ben Murdoch-Masila during pre-match warm ups. Source: Photosport

Warriors consultant Phil Gould confirmed the incident, saying the "great blokes" arrived to training soaking wet.

The Warriors are 1-1 through two games this season, and take on the Canberra Raiders this weekend.

