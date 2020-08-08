TODAY |

Warriors prop Jack Hetherington faces lengthy ban for high shot on Martin Taupau

Source:  AAP

Warriors loan prop Jack Hetherington faces a lengthy stint on the sideline for a high shot that left Martin Taupau concussed in the win over Manly last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hetherington was sin-binned but lucky not to be sent off in the Warriors' win over Manly. Source: SKY

He was sin-binned but lucky not to be sent off, in a moment that threatened to blow the game wide open.

Manly took full advantage of the extra man, when Cade Cust put a charging Haumole Olakau'atu over from close distance with 22 minutes to play.

The margin was then down to four with 12 minutes to play when Tevita Funa put Jorge Taufua over, after Daly Cherry-Evans opted to run it on the last.

League
NRL
Warriors
