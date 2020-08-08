Warriors prop Jack Hetherington faces lengthy ban for high shot on Martin Taupau

Warriors loan prop Jack Hetherington faces a lengthy stint on the sideline for a high shot that left Martin Taupau concussed in the win over Manly last night.

He was sin-binned but lucky not to be sent off, in a moment that threatened to blow the game wide open.

Manly took full advantage of the extra man, when Cade Cust put a charging Haumole Olakau'atu over from close distance with 22 minutes to play.