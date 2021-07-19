Warriors prop fined $5000 for offensive writing on strapping

The NRL has fined Warriors prop Kane Evans $5000 for the offensive comment written on his wrist tape during last Sunday’s loss against Penrith.

Warriors forward Kane Evans Source: SKY

Evans was caught on camera in the 30-16 loss at Suncorp Stadium with the message “fold some c***” written clearly on his wrist.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown said Evans, who was the 18th man for the match, had paid a hefty price for his actions.

"We don’t need to sanction Kane, the NRL has already done that," Brown said.

"They have given him a $5,000 fine so it was an expensive piece of writing, I suppose you could say.

"If that is the worst thing Kane Evans does, well he has copped a kick up the backside and we will move on with it.

"Kane is a good lad who has only been with us short term. He is very popular amongst the boys and he is a terrific bloke, but good people do some silly things sometimes and on this occasion Kane has done something that as a club we feel is a little bit silly."

The punishment is reasonably light in comparison to previous cases of a similar nature.

Matt Lodge was suspended for two games in 2014 for a similar offences after he was spotted with an obscenity on his wrist while playing for the New South Wales under-20s.