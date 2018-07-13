Warriors prop Chris Satae signs new three-year NRL deal

Warriors prop Chris Satae has signed a three-year contract extension with the NRL club.

Warriors forward Chris Satae in action against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Source: Photosport

The 25-year-old becomes the second front-rower to commit his long-term future to the New Zealand-based side this week.

Satae's extension announcement on Friday comes four days after the club confirmed Leeson Ah Mau would be returning from St George Illawarra at season's end, until at least 2021.

Satae has 10 first grade appearances to his credit, predominantly off the interchange bench, including three in his debut campaign last year.