Warriors prop Ben Matulino to miss start of NRL season with knee injury

Warriors prop Ben Matulino is set to undergo knee surgery and will miss the start of the NRL season.



Ben Matulino Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old suffered the injury to his left knee at training following the Christmas break and the club announced today the call has been made for him to have surgery in the next few days.



New Zealand international Matulino's pre-season had already been disrupted after having surgery on his right knee in September which ruled him out of the Kiwis' Four Nations campaign late last year.



The setback comes as blow to new Warriors coach Stephen Kearney who hopes to have the prop back on deck early in the season.



"It's disappointing but we are taking a long-term view here," Kearney said.



"It makes sense to get the knee sorted now. Naturally, Ben's disappointed but he'll work hard on his rehab and will undoubtedly be a wonderful addition to the team once he's recovered."

