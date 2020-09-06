Warriors produce two stunning razzle-dazzle tries but comeback effort falls short against Eels

The Warriors scored two try of the season contenders in quick succession but their comeback effort against the Eels fell short on the Central Coast this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The plucky 24-18 defeat sees the Warriors slip to 10th with three rounds remaining, two wins behind the eighth-placed Sharks, who Todd Payten’s side face next weekend.

Despite the result which leaves them relying on other results to secure an unlikely finals berth, there were some exhilarating moments for Warriors fans in the defeat.

Staring at a 16-0 deficit after 25 minutes, the Warriors hit back through Chanel Harris-Tavita, who dived on a Kodi Nikorima kick after a Harlem Globetrotters-esque effort from the Warriors.

Only a couple of tackles after the try, Harris-Tavita was once again jogging on the spot to jump on a Roger Tuivasa-Sheck offload after a spectacular run into the backfield from the skipper.