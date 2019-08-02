TODAY |

Warriors produce embarrassing performance as classy Canberra Raiders dish out Mt Smart hiding

AAP
The Warriors' Mt Smart Stadium nightmare in 2019 has hit a wretched low in the form of a 46-12 NRL king hit from Canberra.

Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman. Source: SKY

The Josh Hodgson-inspired Raiders unfurled a wet weather rugby league clinic against the disorganised hosts, scoring five of their eight tries in the first half on Friday to register a 13th win and maintain their push for a possible top-two finish.

In contrast, the Warriors' remote finals aspirations were all-but buried when they went into halftime trailing 30-0.

They'll remain 12th by the end of the weekend but can't fancy their hopes on current form, combined with a tough run home and Kodi Nikorima's ongoing injury problems.

A sixth-straight loss at their Auckland home is at the heart of their woes, equalling their worst run there, established more than 20 years ago.

They never looked like ending it as Auckland-born starting props Sia Soliola and Josh Papali'i both powered over in the opening quarter, capitalising on their team's dominance of possession and territory.

Captain Hodgson, playing his 100th match for the Green Machine, was as influential as both coaches had predicted.

The English international hooker put Soliola clear with a short ball, pulled off a trademark strip in the lead-up to centre Michael Oldfield's try and punctured the line to set up the first of a double for winger Bailey Simonsson.

Hodgson's own try from dummy-half after halftime was his first of the season, icing Canberra's seventh win from eight games, including the past four in a row.

Joseph Tapine and Jack Wighton crossed late in the each half, the former's try the best of the game as the visitors unleashed a succession of brilliant offloads.

Five-eighth Nikorima exited early with an apparent aggravation of the ankle injury that ruled him out of last week's defeat to Parramatta.

His replacement, Chanel Harris-Tavita, broke his Warriors try-scoring duck by crossing twice, off brilliant offloads from Blake Ayshford and Blake Green.

After venting at match officials after last week's tight loss to the Eels, the Warriors could have few complaints.

They edged the penalty count 6-4 in their only win on a one-sided stats sheet.

The Warriors were humiliated by a classy Canberra outfit at Mt Smart Stadium. Source: SKY
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
'I got it done' - Former Highlander Buxton Popoali'i completes hour-long prone hold for struggling families
Rough and tumble style of aspiring Kiwis basketballers gets LeBron James fired up
Israel Folau's cousin reportedly sacked by Sydney Catholic school over 'synagogue of Satan' comment
