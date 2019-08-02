Warriors produce embarrassing performance as classy Canberra Raiders dish out Mt Smart hiding

The Warriors' Mt Smart Stadium nightmare in 2019 has hit a wretched low in the form of a 46-12 NRL king hit from Canberra.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Josh Hodgson-inspired Raiders unfurled a wet weather rugby league clinic against the disorganised hosts, scoring five of their eight tries in the first half on Friday to register a 13th win and maintain their push for a possible top-two finish.

In contrast, the Warriors' remote finals aspirations were all-but buried when they went into halftime trailing 30-0.

They'll remain 12th by the end of the weekend but can't fancy their hopes on current form, combined with a tough run home and Kodi Nikorima's ongoing injury problems.

A sixth-straight loss at their Auckland home is at the heart of their woes, equalling their worst run there, established more than 20 years ago.

They never looked like ending it as Auckland-born starting props Sia Soliola and Josh Papali'i both powered over in the opening quarter, capitalising on their team's dominance of possession and territory.

Captain Hodgson, playing his 100th match for the Green Machine, was as influential as both coaches had predicted.

The English international hooker put Soliola clear with a short ball, pulled off a trademark strip in the lead-up to centre Michael Oldfield's try and punctured the line to set up the first of a double for winger Bailey Simonsson.

Hodgson's own try from dummy-half after halftime was his first of the season, icing Canberra's seventh win from eight games, including the past four in a row.

Joseph Tapine and Jack Wighton crossed late in the each half, the former's try the best of the game as the visitors unleashed a succession of brilliant offloads.

Five-eighth Nikorima exited early with an apparent aggravation of the ankle injury that ruled him out of last week's defeat to Parramatta.

His replacement, Chanel Harris-Tavita, broke his Warriors try-scoring duck by crossing twice, off brilliant offloads from Blake Ayshford and Blake Green.

After venting at match officials after last week's tight loss to the Eels, the Warriors could have few complaints.