Warriors prepare for key NRL road stretch, prepare for Panthers clash in Sydney

In an NRL season of Warriors high achievement, perhaps the biggest surprise has been their results on the road.

Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i in action against the Cronulla Sharks during an NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Boasting a competition-best record of six-from-seven away wins, the Warriors embark this week on a stretch of road games that could define their fate.

Four of next five matches are in Australia, starting on Friday at Penrith.

It would normally prompt worry lines for a team who are notoriously poor travellers.

Instead, it is their home form which has tripped up the fifth-placed Auckland outfit.

Their 4-4 record includes losses in their last three matches at Mt Smart Stadium.

Warriors coaches and players have repeatedly shrugged their shoulders when quizzed why the travel trend is reversed in 2018.

Veteran forward Adam Blair says their results have instead hinged on how they front mentally for every game.

"Throughout this year our boys have shown courage to turn up when times are tough," he said.

Blair, who returns from a two-week suspension, says that's the case this week.

They are coming off defeat against Cronulla and face the fourth-placed Panthers - who share the same 10-5 record.

They'll do so without injured forwards Tohu Harris and Bunty Afoa, who will both miss the next month at least.

"It's a big blow. Those boys have been really good for us.

"Bunty has come out of the box, he had a great start to the year. Tohu's a first-class player so they're going to be sorely missed."

Blair says the Warriors' completion rate, a strength in the early rounds, has slipped off in recent times.

They will pay a hefty price if that continues over the final two months.