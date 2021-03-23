Warriors playmaker may bizarrely be pushed out of team by his own dad

Former Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos halfback Sean O'Sullivan has been given the nod to replace the injured Chanel Harris-Tavita by Warriors coach Nathan Brown, but in a bizarre twist his father may have the final say.

Warriors halfback Sean O’Sullivan. Source: Photosport

Peter O'Sullivan is the Warriors recruitment manager, and with Harris-Tavita sidelined for up to three months,he may look to bring in a replacement — a move that would demote his son Sean back to the bench.

NRL.com reported the elder Sullivan had been scouting the league for potential names to fill the gap at the half, despite his son — who has suffered several injury setbacks in his young career — finally getting the chance for an extended run in a starting role.

But the 22-year-old Sean has been backed by his coach, who described him as a "like-for-like" replacement for Harris-Tavita, and would be able to take some playmaking pressure off Kodi Nikorima.