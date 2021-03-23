TODAY |

Warriors playmaker may bizarrely be pushed out of team by his own dad

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos halfback Sean O'Sullivan has been given the nod to replace the injured Chanel Harris-Tavita by Warriors coach Nathan Brown, but in a bizarre twist his father may have the final say.

Warriors halfback Sean O’Sullivan. Source: Photosport

Peter O'Sullivan is the Warriors recruitment manager, and with Harris-Tavita sidelined for up to three months,he may look to bring in a replacement — a move that would demote his son Sean back to the bench.

NRL.com reported the elder Sullivan had been scouting the league for potential names to fill the gap at the half, despite his son — who has suffered several injury setbacks in his young career — finally getting the chance for an extended run in a starting role.

But the 22-year-old Sean has been backed by his coach, who described him as a "like-for-like" replacement for Harris-Tavita, and would be able to take some playmaking pressure off Kodi Nikorima.

The Warriors play the Canberra Raiders this Friday in the Australian capital.

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche at 40
2
Two Pacific Island franchises set to join Super Rugby in 2022
3
Warriors playmaker may bizarrely be pushed out of team by his own dad
4
'Pretty amazing' - Lisa Carrington reacts to being crowned sportswoman of the decade at Halbergs
5
Richie McCaw praises All Blacks teammates as he's named sportsman of the decade at Halberg Awards
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors props help older woman change tyre in pouring rain in generous act of kindness

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne speaks outside court after being found guilty in rape trial
00:24

Former NRL, NFL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty in Sydney rape trial

Warriors' Harris-Tavita out indefinitely with foot injury