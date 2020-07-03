Warriors players under pressure after Kearney sacking, says Kodi Nikorima

The Warriors know that they're under the spotlight after their horrendous run in the NRL, even in the wake of coach Stephen Kearney's sacking.

Having relocated to Australia to ensure the resumption of the 2020 season after Covid-19, the Warriors' form has fallen off a cliff, sitting just two points off the bottom of the competition ladder.

That could change again, though, with the 14th placed Warriors facing the 15th placed Broncos tomorrow night, both sides sitting on four competition points.

Speaking to media via Zoom, Kodi Nikorima conceded that the Warriors' squad also have to shoulder some responsibility for the on-field results rather than hide behind the excuse of Kearney's departure.

"Obviously there's always pressure whenever you start losing," Nikorima said.

"Obviously with the sacking of Mooks, Stephen Kearney, that's obviously put everyone on notice, I believe.

"It's a results game. When you're not winning games, obviously the media and the likes, people are pointing their fingers."

With Nikorima holding a key spot in the Warriors' spine, the five-eighth says he's learned to shoulder his share of the blame for the side's poor form.

"It's usually aimed at the halves too, or the coach. It's something that I've learned to deal with, and something that I'll continue to deal with."