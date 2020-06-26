Warriors players could leave if families can't travel to Australia, coach reveals

The Warriors could be in for more strife in their makeshift Australian camp, with interim coach Todd Payten saying some players could return to New Zealand if their families aren't able to move across the Tasman.

Warriors forward Adam Blair farewells son Taika Source: Instagram: Jess Blair

In order to see the NRL resume, the Warriors have made an incredible personal sacrifice in relocating to Australia for the rest of the 2020 season, due to Covid-19's impact on global travel.

However, that's seen nearly the entire Warriors squad have to leave their families at home in New Zealand; only Australian citizens and permanent residents are permitted to link up with the Kiwi side.

Fronting media after last night's 50-6 thrashing to the Melbourne Storm, Payten said that a number of the squad are contemplating leaving camp to be with their loved ones.

"There's a possibility that will happen, I'm not going to stand in their way, I don't think any of us will stand in their way, but we'll cross that when it happens," Payten said.

"I think the thing that's getting them at the moment is the uncertainty around the families and are they coming over."

Payten also revealed that the Warriors and NRL will meet later today to try and find a resolution to the current situation.

"We're actually having a meeting... with a couple of big dogs from the NRL to get some clarity around that.

"Everyone misses their family, but that's still not a good enough reason to perform the way we're performing.