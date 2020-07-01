Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash

The first Warriors player to leave the team camp and return to New Zealand has been confirmed this afternoon with Leivaha Pulu exiting due to family reasons.

Warriors players Adam Blair and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrate Leivaha Pulu's try against the Sydney Roosters. Source: Photosport

Pulu has left the team base on the Central Coast and is headed home due to his pregnant wife being involved in a car crash in Auckland.

She has been given the all-clear by doctors.

The NRL has given the Warriors clearance to sign another loan to cover Pulu's departure after the Kiwi club confirmed they'd signed Jack Hetherington on loan from Panthers earlier this week.

Pulu's departure comes after the team revealed yesterday they had given the NRL 23 days to sort out exemptions for their families to be with them in Australia or face a player exodus which could jeopardise the competition.

Last week, 1 NEWS revealed David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo and Agnatius Paasi had all expressed their desire to return to families in New Zealand as well but the trio have agreed to stay on until at least the July 19 clash against the Sharks – the final day for the Warriors 23-day ultimatum.

Warriors coach Todd Payten said the club has already drawn up a list of potential players to pursue as loans for the trio and other possible departures.

"There's obviously a plan around those three guys, we've put together a list over the last three days and we'll continue to look at that list," Payten said.

"We've drawn up a list, that's as far as its gone. I think it's prudent that we're prepared if that does happen because we're going to have to go to the NRL, go to the clubs and get them over the line.

"It'd be idiotic just to leave it until they go and then be caught with our pants down.