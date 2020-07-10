Warriors to play Knights in Tamworth as way of repaying town for quarantine stay

The Warriors will repay NSW town Tamworth for their hospitality by playing the Newcastle Knights there in their round 16 NRL clash.

Tamworth will get the chance to see NRL stars like Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in late August. Source: Photosport

Australia’s country music capital was the Warriors’ initial home in Australia, with the team spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Tamworth after flying in on May 3 ahead of the resumption to the NRL season.

The Warriors will face the Knights at Scully Park on August 24.

Tamworth’s post code 2340 has been embroidered on the Warriors playing jerseys as a way of thanking the community for its support.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity for us being able to return to Tamworth to play in front of fans at Scully Park,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said he and the players had always hoped they’d be able to return to play in Tamworth.

“We loved our time in Tamworth and can’t thank the people enough for how welcoming they were,” he said.