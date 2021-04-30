Warriors planning to use teen star Walsh at fullback, will shift RTS to accommodate

Teenage Warriors star Reece Walsh is set to play fullback when on the field from now on with coach Nathan Brown grateful Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is willing to change positions as he balances options.



Reece Walsh debuts for the Warriors against the Storm. Source: Photosport

The Warriors looked at their best with Walsh on the field in Sunday's 34-18 NRL loss to Parramatta, after he came on just before halftime for a concussed Rocco Berry.



The 18-year-old scored one try and provided plenty of spark at the back, busting six tackles and breaking the line three times in just his fourth NRL game.



It coincided with his return to fullback, after the club tried playing him in the line at five-eighth in recent weeks only for him to be targeted in defence.



"That's our plan to just put him (at fullback)," Brown said.



"It's probably there for everyone to see that he's quite dangerous, understands the game very well and is quick and that type of stuff.



"He certainly had a good impact for us today and most the pleasing thing was in the second half he got his numbers really good in defence.



"That's something he's worked really hard at and I'm sure over time he should keep improving."



The Warriors have one of the game's most exciting young talents in Walsh, after luring him from Brisbane earlier this year to be rugby union-bound Tuivasa- Sheck's replacement for next year.



Brown mused that his freedom in attack may have come from the fact he grew up in Queensland, and that, like fellow teenage star Sam Walker, it hadn't been coached out of him.



But how the Warriors can manage to get more minutes with Walsh's spark on the field is now the challenge.



Tuivasa-Sheck is happy to move to the wing while Walsh is on, but that means leaving one of the game's biggest threats with less chance to cause damage through the middle.



"Rog just wants the club to do well and he knows ... Reece plays a big part in the future," Brown said.



"But we want to win the games now as well. So it's probably a balancing act.



"Roger's really comfortable to move.



"So because of Rogers attitude, it makes it quite easy to do. Where Roger wasn't that way inclined, it would probably make it a little difficult."