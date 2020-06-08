Warriors part ways with ninth player so far this off-season, with Adam Keighran gone

The Warriors are continuing to clean out the clubhouse this off-season, with an half Adam Keighran the ninth player to depart the club this month.

Adam Keighran. Source: Getty

The Warriors thanked Keighran for his two seasons at the club on social media last night ahead of his departure.

"Wishing you every success in your future endeavours Keggs," the club wrote.

Keighran made just nine appearances for the Warriors in his two years at the Kiwi NRL club, although his last match was definitely a career highlight after he managed to bag his first hat-trick in a 40-28 win over Manly.

Keighran's name joins a long list of players "thanked" over the last month for their services to the club, with Isaiah Papali'i and Nate Roache also on that list.

The club also thanked Gerard Beale earlier this month after he announced he was joining teammate Adam Blair in retiring from rugby league.

New coach Nathan Brown is bringing in some fresh faces with him to help offset the losses, though, with Sea Eagles star Addin Fonua-Blake signing on until 2023 alongside the arrival of fellow prop Ben Murdoch-Masila from the UK's Super League.

The club has also signed rugby league great Phil Gould as a consultant to help establish pathways at the club.

The Warriors also managed to re-sign a few players, locking in young talents Eliesa Katoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown for the next few seasons.

Warriors off-season moves [so far]

2021 GAINS

Euan Aitken, Kane Evans, Addin Fonua-Blake, Ben Murdoch-Masila

2021 LOSSES

Gerard Beale, Adam Blair, Lachlan Burr, Patrick Herbert, Adam Keighran, Taane Milne, Isaiah Papali'i, Leivaha Pulu, Selestino Ravutaumada, Nathaniel Roache, King Vuniyayawa

RE-SIGNED

Peta Hiku, Eliesa Katoa, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

