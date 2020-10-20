TODAY |

Warriors' pair Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tohu Harris recognised at Dally M awards

Source:  1 NEWS / AAP

The Warriors' trying season has been recognised by the NRL community at last night's Dally M Awards.

Tuivasa-Scheck was awarded captain of the year and Harris was named in the NRL team of the year. Source: SKY

Tohu Harris was named in the NRL's Team of the Year while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was awarded Captain of the Year.

The team also won the Provan Summons Medal for spirit of the year. The awards were held virtually and retiring forward Adam Blair accepted the award from Auckland.

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the NRL competition early on, the Auckland-based Warriors relocated to New South Wales to play out the rest of the competition.

Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton claimed the 2020 Dally M Medal in a dramatic count during a final-round NRL shootout with Clint Gutherson and Nathan Cleary.

The NSW star is the first Raiders player since Laurie Daley in 1995 to clinch the medal for best player of the season, and just the third from the club in the award's 42-year history.

However, the result was marred for the public with the winner mistakenly published by a media outlet hours before Wighton was crowned on Monday night.

DALLY M AWARDS

NRL winner: Jack Wighton (Canberra)
NRLW winner: Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane)
Coach of the year: Ivan Cleary (Penrith)
Rookie of the year: Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)
Captain of the year: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors)
Team of the year: Clint Gutherson, David Nofoaluma, Josh Addo-Carr, Stephen Crichton, Kotoni Staggs, Jack Wighton, Nathan Cleary, Cameron Smith, Josh Papalii, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau, Tohu Harris, Isaah Yeo.


