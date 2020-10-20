Warriors' pair Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tohu Harris recognised at Dally M awards

The Warriors' trying season has been recognised by the NRL community at last night's Dally M Awards.

Tohu Harris was named in the NRL's Team of the Year while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was awarded Captain of the Year.

The team also won the Provan Summons Medal for spirit of the year. The awards were held virtually and retiring forward Adam Blair accepted the award from Auckland.

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the NRL competition early on, the Auckland-based Warriors relocated to New South Wales to play out the rest of the competition.

Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton claimed the 2020 Dally M Medal in a dramatic count during a final-round NRL shootout with Clint Gutherson and Nathan Cleary.

The NSW star is the first Raiders player since Laurie Daley in 1995 to clinch the medal for best player of the season, and just the third from the club in the award's 42-year history.

However, the result was marred for the public with the winner mistakenly published by a media outlet hours before Wighton was crowned on Monday night.

