TODAY |

Warriors open their NRLW season with a win over the Roosters

AAP
More From
League

The New Zealand Warriors won the NRLW season opener after defeating the Sydney Roosters at AAMI Park this afternoon.

The Roosters had plenty of opportunities but it was the Kiwi women who made the most of their chances to earn a hard-fought 16-12 victory.

Warriors halfback Charntay Poko threw a beautiful cut-out ball for Hilda Mariu to score on seven minutes but the pass was called forward.

Instead, it was the Roosters who opened the scoring when Simaima Taufa-Kautai crashed over thanks to a sharp pass from dummy-half Nita Maynard.

Poko booted a 40-30 just before halftime and the Warriors capitalised when skipper Georgia Hale scored next to the post to make it 6-6 at the break.

The Roosters had all the ball at the start of the second half but the Warriors goal-line defence held firm before they marched downfield and Poko scored against the run of play.

Roosters five-eighth Kirra Didd made a sensational try-saving tackle on Onjeurlina Leiataua but the Warriors crossed minutes later when Atawhai Tupaea scored in the corner.

Roosters substitute Caitlan Johnston thought she'd scored in the final three minutes to set up a grandstand finish but replays showed a knock on.

Taufa-Kautai bagged a double after barging over from close range but it proved the final play of the game.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Warriors have won their first game of the season over the Roosters. Source: SKY
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'I was getting ready for bed' – Shannon Frizell caught off guard by World Cup call-up
2
All Blacks treated to stirring rendition of the haka from schoolboys at fan day in Japan
3
'It doesn't make sense' – Breakers owner responds to Turkish side's offer for Corey Webster
4
Robbie Deans opens up about brother and former All Black Bruce's death - 'It's still pretty raw'
5
'I'm not a god, I'm a normal bloke' – Steve Hansen coming to terms with Japanese celebrity status
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Kiwis won't rush to welcome back Taumalolo, Fusitu'a if Mate Ma'a Tonga revolt

'I worry about his future' - NRL pundits admit concern for Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
01:02

'I couldn't say no' – Ex-Warriors boss Frank Endacott named as Mate Ma'a Tonga coach

Shaun Johnson embracing leadership role as Sharks prepare for NRL finals