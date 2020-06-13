Warriors to only take 'four wins this year', commentator Phil Gould predicts

The Warriors will record no more than four victories in the current NRL season, according to commentator and former coach Phil Gould.

Source: NRL

Now based in Australia indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Warriors' season record is now two wins and three losses from their five matches played.

However, that record is two wins and one defeat since the league's resumption, post Covid-19.

Speaking to Channel Nine, though, Gould asserts that the Kiwi side will only claim another two victories in the remaining 15 rounds of the NRL this year.

"I think they're going to be up and down like this all year, depending on the quality of their opposition," Gould says.

"They've had two wins against two teams that have performed pretty poorly against them, and in between they were beaten 26-0 by the Panthers.

"Given they're over here in Australia and they're under such difficulty, I think we're going to see wild fluctuations in their form.

"I'd probably limit them to about four wins this year, being realistic. But the game appreciates what they're doing, we wouldn't have a competition."