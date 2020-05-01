TODAY |

Warriors officially granted entry to Australia by border authorities

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have officially been given the green light to travel across the ditch by the Australian Border Force, 1 NEWS can reveal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New South Wales’ Tamworth Airport has been cleared to have the Kiwi side arrive on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS

The Warriors confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning the team have been cleared to travel to Australia to be part of the NRL after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday the Kiwi club's right of entry was yet to be finalised.

However, the Australian Border Force has since given the team permission, meaning the side is now set to depart tomorrow afternoon to set up camp in New South Wales.

It means Tamworth Airport will briefly become an international airport tomorrow afternoon to allow the team to fly from Auckland directly to the town where they will both isolate and train in build up to the May 28 restart.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Scott Morrison says the Australian Border Force are still working through the application. Source: Nine

There were also concerns players would refuse to get on the plane earlier this week due to uncertainties around pay for the remainder of the season but ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys said those issues have been sorted.

"The Warriors will be on the plane," V'landys told AAP.

"I clarified all those matters. I'll have it in writing to them once I get all the border security and state government approvals.

"The Warriors just wanted clarity on a few things and now they have got that they are fully supportive."

More to come.

League
Warriors
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:12
Jenny-May Clarkson left crying with laughter by Andrew Saville's latest desperate sports segment
2
NZR goes against current World Rugby chairman in election, throw support behind Argentine challenger
3
New Zealand's oldest living cricketer passes three-figures on 100th birthday
4
Virtual racing will lead to cycling resurgence in NZ, hopes former champion
5
EPL steps up plans to restart in neutral stadiums in June
MORE FROM
League
MORE

World Health Organisation shoots down Trump's claim Covid-19 was engineered

Aussie officials grant dying Kiwi's wish to have sister visit from NZ: 'It's something to stay alive for'

EPL steps up plans to restart in neutral stadiums in June

'Beggars belief' that PPE would fail, Waitematā DHB nurse says after three fall ill with Covid-19