Warriors officially granted entry to Australia by border authorities

The Warriors have officially been given the green light to travel across the ditch by the Australian Border Force, 1 NEWS can reveal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning the team have been cleared to travel to Australia to be part of the NRL after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday the Kiwi club's right of entry was yet to be finalised.

However, the Australian Border Force has since given the team permission, meaning the side is now set to depart tomorrow afternoon to set up camp in New South Wales.

It means Tamworth Airport will briefly become an international airport tomorrow afternoon to allow the team to fly from Auckland directly to the town where they will both isolate and train in build up to the May 28 restart.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were also concerns players would refuse to get on the plane earlier this week due to uncertainties around pay for the remainder of the season but ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys said those issues have been sorted.

"The Warriors will be on the plane," V'landys told AAP.

"I clarified all those matters. I'll have it in writing to them once I get all the border security and state government approvals.

"The Warriors just wanted clarity on a few things and now they have got that they are fully supportive."