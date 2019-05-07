TODAY |

Warriors not putting pressure on Nikorima to shine - 'Can't expect Kodi to be the saviour'

AAP
More From
League
Warriors

The Warriors have moved to lift the pressure from the shoulders of Kodi Nikorima, shunning talk he's the man to resuscitate their ailing NRL campaign.

Former Broncos halfback Nikorima will return to Brisbane for his Warriors debut when they play St George Illawarra on Saturday.

Before then he was to undergo a round of player introductions and a crash course on the Kiwi club's game plan.

Forging a bond with halves partner Blake Green will be a priority and Nikorima revealed the pair spoke briefly in the hours leading up to Sunday's 36-18 loss to Newcastle in Auckland.

Even in that introductory exchange they discussed tactics, with Green indicating he wants to be a traditional halfback playing on both sides of the ruck.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The former Broncos half is set to be available for the Warriors next week against the Dragons. Source: 1 NEWS

    The pacy Nikorima will be stationed wider in a similar manner to Shaun Johnson's role last year.

    Green said it is unfair for Nikorima to be pressured with reversing the Warriors' fortunes, having slumped to a 2-6 record on the back of four-straight defeats.

    He said the 25-year-old won't be unable to function if the pack gifts the Dragons big men the same easy metres as they did against Newcastle.

    "We certainly can't expect Kodi to come in and be the saviour," Green said.

    "We're in a tough position, we've got ourselves in this position and we just have to work hard to get ourselves out."

    Nikorima expected this week's transition to be eased by his New Zealand Test background.

    He was familiar with the methods of Warriors coach Stephen Kearney and key spine members Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Issac Luke.

    "But thing's aren't going to click straight away, just be patient," Nikorima said.

    Nikorima said it would be "weird" lacing up his boots in the opposition sheds at Suncorp Stadium, the venue which became his home in 2012 when he joined the Broncos' juniors.

    "But if I do know anything about the field, I'll be telling my Warriors teammates about it, that's for sure," he said.

    Kodi Nikorima photoshoot in Vodafone Warriors jersey and playing kit for the first time. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Tuesday 7 May 2017. © photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Warriors half Kodi Nikorima. Source: Photosport
    More From
    League
    Warriors
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:00
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
    2
    Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society.
    Scotty Stevenson unpacks complicated aftermath of Israel Folau's 'high level' breach ruling from hearing
    3
    Chris Chang and the panel on an extraordinary Champions League win at Anfield, and the final, all to play for, weekend of the Premier League.
    TVNZ FC: Liverpool's Barca win the greatest ever? And will Klopp or Guardiola be champions?
    4
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
    5
    Kiwis Paul Williams, Ben O'Keeffe named to referee at Rugby World Cup, Glen Jackson's axing confirmed
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    Jack Bird of the Broncos looks dejected after a Raiders try.

    'We have to swallow that pill' - Jack Bird on Broncos teammates' demotions

    GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: James Maloney of the Panthers passes during the round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

    Penrith Panthers star James Maloney to fight charge at NRL judiciary
    PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Dean Whare of the Panthers is tackled during the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

    Kiwis centre Dean Whare returns to boost injury-hit Panthers
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 05: NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler looks on during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at NSWRL Centre of Excellence Field on July 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

    NSW coach says Panthers only have themselves to blame for poor NRL start