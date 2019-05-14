Warriors' Nathaniel Roache denied chance to travel to Australia after feeling unwell

Warriors duo David Fusitu'a and Nathaniel Roache have had to remain in New Zealand as their teammates departed for their new Australian base this afternoon.

1 NEWS understands that 24-year-old hooker Roache woke up feeling unwell today, failing a screening test and not travelling to Auckland Airport with his teammates this afternoon.

Meanwhile, winger Fusitu'a has stayed in New Zealand for family reasons. However, 1 NEWS also understands that Fusitu'a will join the Warriors' squad in a week's time.

The Warriors today departed to their new Australian base in the New South Wales city of Tamworth, in order to prepare for the NRL's proposed resumption on May 28.

The news is another blow to Roache's career in particular, having battled a consistent string of injuries since his 2016 debut, playing just 26 first-grade games in his four seasons in the NRL.

The Warriors' flight is expected to arrive in Australia later tonight.