Warriors name young squad for Storm trial

Six new Warriors will make unofficial debuts for the club when they take on Melbourne in Saturday's NRL pre-season trial in Rotorua.

Ata Hingano of the Warriors scores against the Gold Coast Titans v Vodafone Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Queensland, Australia. 10 June 2017 - Round 14 of the NRL season 2017. Copyright photo: Scott P / www.photosport.nz

Ata Hingano of the Warriors scores against the Gold Coast Titans.

In what is a heavily understrength squad captained by halfback Mason Lino, the sextet - Peta Hiku, Anthony Gelling, Agnatius Paasi, Leivaha Pulu, Matiu Love- Henry and Hayze Perham - will pull on the jersey for the first time.

Other recruits, such as Adam Blair, Blake Green and Tohu Harris, will not play.

Head coach Stephen Kearney has not yet confirmed his starting side.

"You get a real sense the players are just looking forward to getting their hands on the ball at last," Kearney said.

"It has been a long pre-season for most of them.

"It's a chance for all these players to have a run, and especially for our new players to experience playing alongside their new teammates."

Reigning premiers Melbourne are expected to bring an even more depleted squad across the ditch due to their World Club Challenge commitments.

The Storm will face Leeds Rhinos on Friday in Melbourne.

WARRIORS: Bunty Afoa, Blake Ayshford, Sam Cook, David Fusitu'a, Anthony Gelling, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Peta Hiku, Ata Hingano, Solomone Kata, Mason Lino (capt), Sam Lisone, Matiu Love-Henry, Ken Maumalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Agnatius Paasi, Hayze Perham, Chris Satae, Isaiah Papali'i, Leivaha Pulu, Ligi Sao, Lewis Soosemea, Jazz Tevaga, Albert Vete.

