League


Warriors name unchanged side for Gold Coast Titans clash

1 NEWS

The Warriors have named an unchanged side for their first home match of the 2018 NRL season, taking on the Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

The All Blacks captain has taught the Warriors some new tricks for 2018.

The Warriors celebrate against the Rabbitohs

Source: Photosport

Coach Stephen Kearney has kept the faith with the same starting side that defeated the Rabbitohs 32-20 in Perth last week, also retaining the four interchange forwards on an extended bench.

"What we achieved in Perth was certainly pleasing after the players had worked really hard in the pre-season," said Kearney.

Stephen Kearney is confident his side will be fit to face the Titans.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The result there brought a sense of relief and also a sense of confidence in the way the players went about executing the game plan."

"But for us it's now all about this week and preparing well to give us the best chance of performing well on Saturday."

A win against the Titans on Saturday would be just the third time in the club's history that the Warriors have opened the season with back-to-back wins.

WARRIORS: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Isiah Papali'i, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Ligi Sao.

INTERCHANGE: 14. Sam Cook, 15. Leivaha Pulu, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. Anthony Gelling, 20. Jazz Tevaga, 21. Agnatius Paasi, 22. Mason Lino.

Warriors

