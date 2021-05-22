Warriors name unchanged 17 for Cowboys clash, meaning teen star Reece Walsh finally gets hands on No.1 jersey

The Warriors have named an unchanged 17 from the side that started last week’s win against the West Tigers, meaning Reece Walsh will officially don the No.1 jersey for the first time.

Reece Walsh and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck together following the Warriors victory over West Tigers. Source: Photosport

Walsh was a late addition to the starting line-up last week after replacing Ken Maumalo in the starting line-up, meaning he slotted in at fullback in the No.17 jersey while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck headed to the wing wearing No.1.

Brown’s faith in the teen star paid off with Walsh delivering another impressive performance in the 30-26 win in Gosford which included three try assists, one linebreak and a try.

Tuivasa-Sheck also looked comfortable on the wing, racking up 272 running metres in the match along with a try and a try assist.

With that in mind, Brown has opted to run it back with that same positional shift happening this week, meaning RTS will officially don the unfamiliar No.5 jersey with Walsh in at No.1.

Prior to last week's game, Walsh's other appearances at fullback had come off the bench and his only start for the Warriors was in the halves.

The other late change from last week’s game – Bunty Afoa starting ahead of Kane Evans – has also been kept for this Friday’s Indigenous Round match against the Cowboys.

In the most significant shuffle Brown has named Eliesa Katoa and Jack Murchie as his starting second rowers this week with big Ben Murdoch-Masila on the interchange in No.17.

Katoa was originally named in No.18 a week ago but ultimately started.

Warriors: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Marcelo Montoya, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Euan Aitken, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck [c], 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Kane Evans, 11. Jack Murchie, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Tohu Harris.