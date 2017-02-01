Warriors name Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as captain plus new superstar addition confirmed

 

The New Zealand Warriors have made two massive announcements today, confirming their captain for the upcoming season as well as a top-calibre addition to the side for 2018.

The Warriors coach said he was impressed with the young fullback’s determination in all aspects of the game.
Source: Warriors TV

The Warriors have just confirmed their captain for 2017 will be fullback Roger Tuivasa-Scheck, given the honours after an announcement was made this afternoon.

The talented 23-year-old joined the Warriors last season after starting his career emphatically with the Roosters.

But his debut season with the New Zealand franchise was cut short in round seven after he sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

The Warriors also confirmed Melbourne Storm and Kiwis second-rower Tohu Harris had signed a four-year contract with the side from 2018.

