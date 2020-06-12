Warriors name Katoa, Nikorima to face Sharks

The Warriors welcome back Kodi Nikorima and Eliesa Katoa for this Sunday's NRL clash against the Cronulla Sharks on the Central Coast.

Eliesa Katoa. Source: Photosport

Five-eighth Nikorima returns to the halves after missing last week's defeat to the Gold Coast Titans, following a head knock against the Broncos earlier this month.

Nikorima will partner Blake Green in the halves, with youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita dropping on to an extended bench.

Meanwhile, rookie Katoa returns to the side after an impressive start to the season which saw him play the Warriors' first six matches of the season before an ankle injury suffered against the Rabbitohs.

Katoa's return sees Jack Murchie move to the extended bench.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Patrick Herbert, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Adam Blair, 11. Eliesa Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Karl Lawton.