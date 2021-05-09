TODAY |

Warriors name Chanel Harris-Tavita in starting lineup for Manly clash

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors will be looking to secure their position in the top eight this afternoon when they take on the Manly Sea Eagles in Sydney, and have been bolstered by the return of livewire half Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Chanel Harris-Tavita against the Knights in round two of the 2021 NRL season. Source: Photosport

The young playmaker has been named in the starting lineup after recovering from a foot injury sustained early in the campaign.

He will join a reinvigorated halves group that includes emerging talent Reece Walsh - who will come off the bench - as the Warriors try to get revenge on the Sea Eagles' last-minute field goal winner against them in round five.

Centre Euan Aitken also returns to the reserves list having recovered from ankle surgery.

The Sea Eagles have lost their past six games at Lottoland in Sydney, and are also coming off a loss against the Panthers last weekend.

The Warriors are coming off a victory against the Cowboys after a brilliant first-half display, however, will know they will need to improve their performance in the second half to put away the Sea Eagles.

